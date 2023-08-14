Service members from Nepal, Malaysia, and Mongolia participate in numerous field training events to better enhance their United National (UN) tactical procedures for peacekeeping operations during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 14-16, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894114
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-PA224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832670
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Aman Field Training Highlight, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
