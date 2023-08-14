Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd BCT and 407th BSB CTE Prep at Pax Shed 2

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade prep for Culminating Training Event (CTE) at Pax Shed 2 on Fort Liberty, NC, August 16, 2023. The CTE solidifies the Brigade's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    CTE
    ADSB
    2nd BCT 82nd

