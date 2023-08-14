Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade prep for Culminating Training Event (CTE) at Pax Shed 2 on Fort Liberty, NC, August 16, 2023. The CTE solidifies the Brigade's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894109
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-ID763-9383
|Filename:
|DOD_109832621
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd BCT and 407th BSB CTE Prep at Pax Shed 2, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
