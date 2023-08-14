1st Lt Uffre Gomez - Intelligence Officer Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lieutenant Margiealice Uffre Gomez is the Officer in Charge of Analysis at the 9th Intelligence Squadron. The 9th Intelligence Squadron conducts 24/7 real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations as a part of Distributed Ground Station-2 (DGS-2) in direct support of combat operations, national, DoD and Air Force leaders, key Coalition partners, and combatant commanders worldwide. Capabilities within the Squadron include global command and control for the collection and Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED) of ISR data. Lt Uffre Gomez discusses this role as well as the expanded role of women in the Air Force over the years, and the need for diversity to maximize the Air Force's potential.