1st Lt Uffre Gomez - Intelligence Officer Interview

1st Lieutenant Margiealice Uffre Gomez is the Officer in Charge of Analysis at the 9th Intelligence Squadron. The 9th Intelligence Squadron conducts 24/7 real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations as a part of Distributed Ground Station-2 (DGS-2) in direct support of combat operations, national, DoD and Air Force leaders, key Coalition partners, and combatant commanders worldwide. Capabilities within the Squadron include global command and control for the collection and Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED) of ISR data. Lt Uffre Gomez discusses this role as well as the expanded role of women in the Air Force over the years, and the need for diversity to maximize the Air Force's potential.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 18:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894099
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832565
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
