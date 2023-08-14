Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt Uffre Gomez - Intelligence Officer Interview

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lieutenant Margiealice Uffre Gomez is the Officer in Charge of Analysis at the 9th Intelligence Squadron. The 9th Intelligence Squadron conducts 24/7 real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations as a part of Distributed Ground Station-2 (DGS-2) in direct support of combat operations, national, DoD and Air Force leaders, key Coalition partners, and combatant commanders worldwide. Capabilities within the Squadron include global command and control for the collection and Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED) of ISR data. Lt Uffre Gomez discusses this role as well as the expanded role of women in the Air Force over the years, and the need for diversity to maximize the Air Force's potential.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894099
    VIRIN: 230816-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832565
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt Uffre Gomez - Intelligence Officer Interview, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Diversity
    Intel
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    9 IS
    DGS-2

