    Passenger aboard a vessel taking on water swims to retrieve dewatering pump

    NORTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A passenger aboard a vessel taking on water swims to retrieve a dewatering pump that was dropped by an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew about eight miles offshore North Padre Island, Texas, Aug 16, 2023 (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894095
    VIRIN: 230816-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832544
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: NORTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin
    sentry
    taking on water

