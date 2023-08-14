Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Change of Responsibility Ceremony August 10, 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Samantha Cate 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This video is a production of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Change of Responsibility Ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Terrence T. Scarborough and Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain D. Clark at 110th Chemical Battalion on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 10, 2023. (US Army Video by Spc. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 19:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

