This video is a production of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Change of Responsibility Ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Terrence T. Scarborough and Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain D. Clark at 110th Chemical Battalion on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 10, 2023. (US Army Video by Spc. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 19:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894087
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-YV330-9681
|Filename:
|DOD_109832489
|Length:
|00:29:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Change of Responsibility Ceremony August 10, 2023, by SPC Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
