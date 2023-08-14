If You Enjoy Boating, Wear This!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894072" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's all fun and games operating a boat on the water until someone drowns in a preventable accident!



You may be a great operator or even a good swimmer, but 85% of drowning accidents involved victims not wearing a #LifeJacket



#KnowTakeWear #PleaseWearIt @pleasewearit @NationalSafeBoatingCouncil



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)