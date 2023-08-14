It's all fun and games operating a boat on the water until someone drowns in a preventable accident!
You may be a great operator or even a good swimmer, but 85% of drowning accidents involved victims not wearing a #LifeJacket
#KnowTakeWear #PleaseWearIt
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894072
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-TI382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832178
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, If You Enjoy Boating, Wear This!, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
