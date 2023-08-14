Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If You Enjoy Boating, Wear This!

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    It's all fun and games operating a boat on the water until someone drowns in a preventable accident!

    You may be a great operator or even a good swimmer, but 85% of drowning accidents involved victims not wearing a #LifeJacket

    #KnowTakeWear #PleaseWearIt @pleasewearit @NationalSafeBoatingCouncil

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894072
    VIRIN: 230809-A-TI382-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832178
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If You Enjoy Boating, Wear This!, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water
    safety
    USACE
    life jacket
    boating
    Pittsburgh District

