MHSRS 2023 - Day 1 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first day of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Orlando, Florida kicked off on August 14, 2023 with opening remarks from Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, the opening of the exhibition hall, a keynote address from Ret. Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, a panel discussion on Casualty Care Across the Continuum, and dozens of more breakout sessions throughout the day.