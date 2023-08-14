Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHSRS 2023 - Day 1 Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The first day of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Orlando, Florida kicked off on August 14, 2023 with opening remarks from Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, the opening of the exhibition hall, a keynote address from Ret. Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, a panel discussion on Casualty Care Across the Continuum, and dozens of more breakout sessions throughout the day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894071
    VIRIN: 230816-O-XH734-3953
    Filename: DOD_109832126
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2023 - Day 1 Recap, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHSRS 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT