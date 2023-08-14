The first day of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Orlando, Florida kicked off on August 14, 2023 with opening remarks from Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, the opening of the exhibition hall, a keynote address from Ret. Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, a panel discussion on Casualty Care Across the Continuum, and dozens of more breakout sessions throughout the day.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894071
|VIRIN:
|230816-O-XH734-3953
|Filename:
|DOD_109832126
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS 2023 - Day 1 Recap, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT