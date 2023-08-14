Paul R. Smith Memorial Workout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Stewart Soldiers, along with leadership from 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, participated in the Sgt. First Class Paul Ray Memorial Workout at Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Ga., August 15, 2023. The workout is very similar to the one that will be featured in a physical fitness challenge during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition in Forsyth Park, Savannah, Ga. Sept. 30th. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Anthony Ford)