Fort Stewart Soldiers, along with leadership from 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, participated in the Sgt. First Class Paul Ray Memorial Workout at Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Ga., August 15, 2023. The workout is very similar to the one that will be featured in a physical fitness challenge during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition in Forsyth Park, Savannah, Ga. Sept. 30th. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894066
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-PA175-1383
|Filename:
|DOD_109831960
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Paul R. Smith Memorial Workout, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
