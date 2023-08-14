Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron provided airlift for about 100 Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers along with medical supplies and equipment to support the ongoing response to the wildfire that struck the Maui town of Lahaina, August 15, 2023. The additional Soldiers will be assigned to search and recovery, security, logistical missions of the recently stood up Combined Task Force Hawaii-50. (US Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)