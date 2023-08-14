Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron provided airlift for about 100 Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers along with medical supplies and equipment to support the ongoing response to the wildfire that struck the Maui town of Lahaina, August 15, 2023. The additional Soldiers will be assigned to search and recovery, security, logistical missions of the recently stood up Combined Task Force Hawaii-50. (US Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894060
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-IX631-1558
    Filename: DOD_109831863
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Hawaii National Guard sends more Guardsmen to support Maui Wildfire response, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Maui
    204th Air Lift Squadron
    hawaiiwildfires23

