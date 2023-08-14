Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Training Wing Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Shows capabilities of the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894026
    VIRIN: 230816-F-TI822-1001
    Filename: DOD_109831195
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Training Wing Mission Video, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Mission Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT