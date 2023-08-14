U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing put together the first ever Quarterly Cross Cultural Connection event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2023. The Chat and Chew event is the first in our series celebrating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility, breaking down barriers of exclusion and developing connections across the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|894022
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109831125
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DEIA Series - Chat & Chew, by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
