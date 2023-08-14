Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEIA Series - Chat & Chew

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing put together the first ever Quarterly Cross Cultural Connection event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2023. The Chat and Chew event is the first in our series celebrating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility, breaking down barriers of exclusion and developing connections across the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894022
    VIRIN: 230816-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_109831125
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    Liberty Wing
    Accessibility
    Equity
    DEIA

