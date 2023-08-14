DEIA Series - Chat & Chew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing put together the first ever Quarterly Cross Cultural Connection event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2023. The Chat and Chew event is the first in our series celebrating Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility, breaking down barriers of exclusion and developing connections across the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)