Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Library Dogs come to Aviano Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    The American Red Cross hosted a “Library Dogs” reading session at the Aviano Base Library, Aug.12, 2023. Library Dogs is an initiative to help children improve their reading skills in a fun and safe environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894003
    VIRIN: 230812-F-JP321-7793
    Filename: DOD_109830708
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Library Dogs come to Aviano Air Base, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Base Library
    Library Dogs. American Red Cross
    Reading class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT