Library Dogs come to Aviano Air Base

The American Red Cross hosted a “Library Dogs” reading session at the Aviano Base Library, Aug.12, 2023. Library Dogs is an initiative to help children improve their reading skills in a fun and safe environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 08:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894003
|VIRIN:
|230812-F-JP321-7793
|Filename:
|DOD_109830708
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
