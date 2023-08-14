Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets participate in 12th CAB Medical Validation Medivac Exercise

    GERMANY

    08.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, perform Medical Validation exercise at Grafenwöhr, Germany Aug. 10, 2023. Medical validation exercises reinforce soldiers' readiness in Tactical Combat Casualty Care which strengthen soldiers to respond efficiently and effectively. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 06:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893999
    VIRIN: 230810-A-VC966-1001
    Filename: DOD_109830618
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets participate in 12th CAB Medical Validation Medivac Exercise, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Europe
    USArmy
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

