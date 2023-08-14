U.S. Army Soldiers, with the 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, perform Medical Validation exercise at Grafenwöhr, Germany Aug. 10, 2023. Medical validation exercises reinforce soldiers' readiness in Tactical Combat Casualty Care which strengthen soldiers to respond efficiently and effectively. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 06:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893999
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-VC966-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830618
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cadets participate in 12th CAB Medical Validation Medivac Exercise, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
