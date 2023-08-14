(B-Roll) CJFT-50 Command Visits Wildfire Devastation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commander U.S. Army Pacific Command, joins Combined Joint Task Force 50 (CJTF-50) in surveying the wildfire disaster and search and rescue efforts with first responders in Lahaina, Maui Aug. 15, 2023. Members of CJTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)