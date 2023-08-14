New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from the Bravo Troop 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron conducts live fire training exercises as part of a weekend drill at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 14, 2022. U.S. Army Cavalry Scouts act as the eyes and ears on the field, gathering information about enemy positions, vehicles, weapons, and activity. (National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 21:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893960
|VIRIN:
|081623-A-AA072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830241
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bravo Troop 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron conducts Live fire Training, by PFC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS
40 mm Mk 19 Grenade Launcher (Mk 64 Mounting)
