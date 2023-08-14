video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from the Bravo Troop 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron conducts live fire training exercises as part of a weekend drill at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on May 14, 2022. U.S. Army Cavalry Scouts act as the eyes and ears on the field, gathering information about enemy positions, vehicles, weapons, and activity. (National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)