Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 3rd battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment conduct an air assault gun raid as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III.
Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air-assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 19:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|893943
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-CN472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830086
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Battery, 3-320th Conducts Gun Raid, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT