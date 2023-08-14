Charlie Battery, 3-320th Conducts Gun Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 3rd battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment conduct an air assault gun raid as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III.



Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air-assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.



