    FEMA B-Roll of USAR K9 Search and Hawaiian Electric Debris Removal

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Lahaina, Hawaii - (Aug. 14, 2023) - B-roll footage of FEMA USAR K9 teams searching in the Lahaina area as well as video of Hawaiian Electric doing debris removal.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893918
    VIRIN: 230812-O-AB413-1386
    Filename: DOD_109829535
    Length: 00:09:36
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 17
    High-Res. Downloads: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA B-Roll of USAR K9 Search and Hawaiian Electric Debris Removal, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hawaii

    Disaster relief

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

    TAGS

    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    Maui Wildfires
    Urban Search & Rescue
    DEBRIS REMOVAL

