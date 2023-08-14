Lahaina, Hawaii - (Aug. 14, 2023) - B-roll footage of FEMA USAR K9 teams searching in the Lahaina area as well as video of Hawaiian Electric doing debris removal.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893918
|VIRIN:
|230812-O-AB413-1386
|Filename:
|DOD_109829535
|Length:
|00:09:36
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|17
|High-Res. Downloads:
|17
This work, FEMA B-Roll of USAR K9 Search and Hawaiian Electric Debris Removal, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii
Disaster relief
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
