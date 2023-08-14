Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Army Reserve Talks Recruiting, Retention, and Motivation at Ft. McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Readiness Division

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, and the Chief of the Army Reserve, speaks with members of her former unit, the 88th Readiness Division, about recruiting, retention, and keeping soldiers and officers motivated for promotion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893915
    VIRIN: 230815-A-YK713-1001
    Filename: DOD_109829508
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Army Reserve Talks Recruiting, Retention, and Motivation at Ft. McCoy, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Chief of Army Reserve
    88th RD
    LTG Daniels
    Operation Shaping Tomorrow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT