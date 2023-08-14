Chief of Army Reserve Talks Recruiting, Retention, and Motivation at Ft. McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, and the Chief of the Army Reserve, speaks with members of her former unit, the 88th Readiness Division, about recruiting, retention, and keeping soldiers and officers motivated for promotion.