    MCRDS, Golf Company, Honor Graduate

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine LCpl. Anderson Harrison will graduate from Marine recruit training as the Honor Graduate of Platoon 2151, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on August 11, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 15:55
