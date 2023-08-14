MCRDS, Golf Company, Honor Graduate

U.S. Marine LCpl. Anderson Harrison will graduate from Marine recruit training as the Honor Graduate of Platoon 2151, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on August 11, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893909
|VIRIN:
|230811-M-CV144-4167
|Filename:
|DOD_109829365
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MOLINE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
