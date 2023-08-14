BJACH Q-Anywhere Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Q-Anywhere lets you quickly activate a new prescription at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Simply text “Get in line” during normal duty hours to (844) 398-4169 or scan our pharmacy’s unique QR code. Then follow the prompts.



You’ll receive a text when your prescription is ready for pick-up. It will include instructions on how to get your prescription.