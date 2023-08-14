Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Q-Anywhere lets you quickly activate a new prescription at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Simply text “Get in line” during normal duty hours to (844) 398-4169 or scan our pharmacy’s unique QR code. Then follow the prompts.
You’ll receive a text when your prescription is ready for pick-up. It will include instructions on how to get your prescription.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 13:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|893898
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-GR633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109829194
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH Q-Anywhere Reel, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
