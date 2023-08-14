Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Q-Anywhere Reel

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Q-Anywhere lets you quickly activate a new prescription at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    Simply text “Get in line” during normal duty hours to (844) 398-4169 or scan our pharmacy’s unique QR code. Then follow the prompts.

    You’ll receive a text when your prescription is ready for pick-up. It will include instructions on how to get your prescription.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 893898
    VIRIN: 230811-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109829194
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    JRTC
    Pharmacy
    TRICARE
    DHA
    BJACH
    Fort Johnson

