CAPEX23 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron assemble munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 8, 2023. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, which reinforces combat planning and production concepts needed to mass produce munitions in a simulated wartime tempo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)