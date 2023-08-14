CAPEX23 B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron assemble munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 8, 2023. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, which reinforces combat planning and production concepts needed to mass produce munitions in a simulated wartime tempo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893887
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-GC720-3545
|Filename:
|DOD_109828931
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
