    CAPEX23 B-Roll

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron assemble munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 8, 2023. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, which reinforces combat planning and production concepts needed to mass produce munitions in a simulated wartime tempo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893887
    VIRIN: 230808-F-GC720-3545
    Filename: DOD_109828931
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: SFK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPEX23 B-Roll, by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    48th FW
    Combat Ammunition Production Exercise
    48th MUNS
    CAPEX23

