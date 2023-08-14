Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and C Company, 553rd DSSB, 1st Cavalry DSB, 1st Cavalry Division, hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another. The 3rd DSB deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. U.S. Army Capt. Beau Fuller, the commander of the C Company, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, the outgoing unit, and Capt. Marshall Bailey, the commander of C Company, 87th DSSB, the incoming unit, gives remarks during the ceremony.