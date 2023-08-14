Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe

    POLAND

    08.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and C Company, 553rd DSSB, 1st Cavalry DSB, 1st Cavalry Division, hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another. The 3rd DSB deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. U.S. Army Capt. Beau Fuller, the commander of the C Company, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, the outgoing unit, and Capt. Marshall Bailey, the commander of C Company, 87th DSSB, the incoming unit, gives remarks during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893849
    VIRIN: 230815-A-DP764-9934
    Filename: DOD_109828447
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps

