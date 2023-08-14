Provider Transport Company assumes mission in Europe

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and C Company, 553rd DSSB, 1st Cavalry DSB, 1st Cavalry Division, hold a transfer of authority ceremony in Karliki, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. The ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility for a mission from one unit to another. The 3rd DSB deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. U.S. Army Capt. Beau Fuller, the commander of the C Company, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, the outgoing unit, and Capt. Marshall Bailey, the commander of C Company, 87th DSSB, the incoming unit, gives remarks during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893849
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-DP764-9934
|Filename:
|DOD_109828447
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
