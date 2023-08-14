Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPEX 23

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.08.2023

    Video by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron partnered with RAF personnel assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX 2023 will be the first year the 48th MUNS will integrate RAF personnel to assist in the bomb builds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 06:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    USAFE
    48th FW
    Combat Ammunition Production Exercise
    48th MUNS
    CAPEX23

