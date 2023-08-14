video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron partnered with RAF personnel assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX 2023 will be the first year the 48th MUNS will integrate RAF personnel to assist in the bomb builds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)