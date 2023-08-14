Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Serbian military forces conduct first flight formation since 1999: Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SGT./PILOT MIHAJLO PETROVIC AIR BASE, SERBIA

    08.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    For the first time since 1999, the U.S. Air Force and Serbian air force partnered together to conduct the first helicopter flight formation and participate in Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations, Aug. 7-11, 2023, at Batajnica Air Base and Sgt./Pilot Mihajlo Petrovic Air Base, Serbia. To mark the beginning of this partnership training, a Serbian air force H145M and U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters flew in formation with U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher R. Hill onboard, followed by pre-flight procedures, and briefings on search and rescue tactics for the remainder of the week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 04:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893842
    VIRIN: 230815-F-VY348-7637
    Filename: DOD_109828369
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SGT./PILOT MIHAJLO PETROVIC AIR BASE, RS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Serbian military forces conduct first flight formation since 1999: Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Serbia
    Joint exercise
    interoperability
    Bilateral exercise
    Aviano AB
    Ramstein
    U.S. Air Force
    Partnership
    Serbian Air Force
    435th CRSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT