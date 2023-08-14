U.S., Serbian military forces conduct first flight formation since 1999: Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations

For the first time since 1999, the U.S. Air Force and Serbian air force partnered together to conduct the first helicopter flight formation and participate in Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations, Aug. 7-11, 2023, at Batajnica Air Base and Sgt./Pilot Mihajlo Petrovic Air Base, Serbia. To mark the beginning of this partnership training, a Serbian air force H145M and U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters flew in formation with U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher R. Hill onboard, followed by pre-flight procedures, and briefings on search and rescue tactics for the remainder of the week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
