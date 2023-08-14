U.S., Serbian military forces conduct first flight formation since 1999: Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893842" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For the first time since 1999, the U.S. Air Force and Serbian air force partnered together to conduct the first helicopter flight formation and participate in Rotary Wing Search and Rescue Operations, Aug. 7-11, 2023, at Batajnica Air Base and Sgt./Pilot Mihajlo Petrovic Air Base, Serbia. To mark the beginning of this partnership training, a Serbian air force H145M and U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters flew in formation with U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher R. Hill onboard, followed by pre-flight procedures, and briefings on search and rescue tactics for the remainder of the week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)