Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-50 Arrives to Support the Maui Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Members of the Hawaii National Guard, Joint Task Force 50 alongside U.S. Army active duty and Reserve Soldiers arrive to provide disaster response to the wildfires in Kahului Airport, Maui Aug. 14, 2023. The Hawaii National Guard is committed to the immediate safety and well-being of the survivors and first responders to the Maui wildfires in collaboration with local authorities, to provide essential care to those impacted within the community (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 02:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893816
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-YU201-8216
    Filename: DOD_109828052
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-50 Arrives to Support the Maui Community, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    Maui Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT