Joint Task Force-50 Arrives to Support the Maui Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Hawaii National Guard, Joint Task Force 50 alongside U.S. Army active duty and Reserve Soldiers arrive to provide disaster response to the wildfires in Kahului Airport, Maui Aug. 14, 2023. The Hawaii National Guard is committed to the immediate safety and well-being of the survivors and first responders to the Maui wildfires in collaboration with local authorities, to provide essential care to those impacted within the community (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)