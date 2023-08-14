Joint Task Force-50 Arrives to Support the Maui Community

Members of the Hawaii National Guard, Joint Task Force 50 alongside U.S. Army active duty and Reserve Soldiers arrive to provide disaster response to the wildfires in Kahului Airport, Maui Aug. 14, 2023. The Hawaii National Guard is committed to the immediate safety and well-being of the survivors and first responders to the Maui wildfires in collaboration with local authorities, to provide essential care to those impacted within the community (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 02:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HI, US
