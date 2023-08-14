Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokosuka Mindful Movement - PACUP

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230815-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2023) The Yokosuka Red Cross hosts a "Mindful Movement" class on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The class aims to teach students to use simple, everyday motions to relieve stress and be more present in the moment. "Mindful Movement" classes are provided by all Red Cross stations in Korea and Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893807
    VIRIN: 230815-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827829
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Mindful Movement - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Korea
    Red Cross
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Mindful Movement

