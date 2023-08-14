Yokosuka Mindful Movement - PACUP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230815-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2023) The Yokosuka Red Cross hosts a "Mindful Movement" class on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The class aims to teach students to use simple, everyday motions to relieve stress and be more present in the moment. "Mindful Movement" classes are provided by all Red Cross stations in Korea and Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)