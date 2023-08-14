230815-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2023) The Yokosuka Red Cross hosts a "Mindful Movement" class on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The class aims to teach students to use simple, everyday motions to relieve stress and be more present in the moment. "Mindful Movement" classes are provided by all Red Cross stations in Korea and Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893807
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109827829
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokosuka Mindful Movement - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT