U.S. Army Forces Command Bets Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893796" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, engage in a stress shoot event on Aug. 14, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The event challenged the teams to accurately fire on targets while under extreme pressure, including running 1.5 miles in body armor and pulling a sled with 90lbs. This builds cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)