    U.S. Army Forces Command Bets Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Competitors in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, engage in a stress shoot event on Aug. 14, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The event challenged the teams to accurately fire on targets while under extreme pressure, including running 1.5 miles in body armor and pulling a sled with 90lbs. This builds cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893796
    VIRIN: 230814-A-AO831-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827628
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Bets Squad Competition 2023 Day 1, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

