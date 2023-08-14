Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    The Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children is based on applicants’ financial needs and was established to assist children of Soldiers in obtaining their first undergraduate degrees. Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years but must meet eligibility criteria and reapply each year.

    Award amounts vary each year based on the:

    • Number of applicants
    • Total approved scholarship budget
    • Applicant’s Expected Family Contribution (per Free Application for Federal Student Aid)
    • Average cost of attendance to attend a college or university in the United States (per College Board)

    The application cycle runs from Jan. 1 through April 1 every year.

    For more, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/child/.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:51
    Category: Commercials
    Location: US

    college
    scholarship
    university
    Army children
    Ursano

