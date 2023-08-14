The Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children is based on applicants’ financial needs and was established to assist children of Soldiers in obtaining their first undergraduate degrees. Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years but must meet eligibility criteria and reapply each year.
Award amounts vary each year based on the:
• Number of applicants
• Total approved scholarship budget
• Applicant’s Expected Family Contribution (per Free Application for Federal Student Aid)
• Average cost of attendance to attend a college or university in the United States (per College Board)
The application cycle runs from Jan. 1 through April 1 every year.
For more, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/child/.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 16:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|893784
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-DS387-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109827453
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program for Army Children, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT