    Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief's Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program was established to assist U.S. Army spouses in obtaining their first undergraduate degrees or similar professional certifications.

    Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years of full-time study or eight academic years of part-time study. Applicants must re-apply each year. Spouses may apply year-round.

    Award amounts vary each year depending on the:
    • Number of applicants
    • Total approved scholarship budget
    • Applicant’s Expected Family Contribution (per Free Application for Federal Student Aid)
    • Average cost of attendance to attend a college or university in the United States (per College Board)

    For more info or to apply, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/spouse.

    Location: US

