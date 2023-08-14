video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Emergency Relief's Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program was established to assist U.S. Army spouses in obtaining their first undergraduate degrees or similar professional certifications.



Applicants may receive assistance for up to four academic years of full-time study or eight academic years of part-time study. Applicants must re-apply each year. Spouses may apply year-round.



Award amounts vary each year depending on the:

• Number of applicants

• Total approved scholarship budget

• Applicant’s Expected Family Contribution (per Free Application for Federal Student Aid)

• Average cost of attendance to attend a college or university in the United States (per College Board)



For more info or to apply, go to https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/spouse.