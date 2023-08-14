The SAVE-O2 Research Team, led by Dr. Adit Ginde at the University of Colorado, has made significant contributions to military medicine through their examination of supplemental oxygen and the benefits of targeted normoxemia in critically injured and ill patients. The Team’s efforts have led to the determination that targeted normoxemia is safe, maintains and may improve clinical outcomes, and reduces the need for high concentrated oxygen. The team works closely with commands across the services and DHA to update training and clinical practice guidelines and provide data Advanced Development will use to inform requirements for next generation oxygen generator acquisitions.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893749
|VIRIN:
|230814-O-XH734-6465
|Filename:
|DOD_109827051
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS Award Winner: Save-02 Research Team, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT