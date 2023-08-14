Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS Award Winner: Save-02 Research Team

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The SAVE-O2 Research Team, led by Dr. Adit Ginde at the University of Colorado, has made significant contributions to military medicine through their examination of supplemental oxygen and the benefits of targeted normoxemia in critically injured and ill patients. The Team’s efforts have led to the determination that targeted normoxemia is safe, maintains and may improve clinical outcomes, and reduces the need for high concentrated oxygen. The team works closely with commands across the services and DHA to update training and clinical practice guidelines and provide data Advanced Development will use to inform requirements for next generation oxygen generator acquisitions.

    TAGS

    University of Colorado
    MHSRS 2023
    SAVE-02
    oxygen research
    Strategy to Avoid Excessive Oxygen

