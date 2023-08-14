MHSRS Award Winner: Save-02 Research Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The SAVE-O2 Research Team, led by Dr. Adit Ginde at the University of Colorado, has made significant contributions to military medicine through their examination of supplemental oxygen and the benefits of targeted normoxemia in critically injured and ill patients. The Team’s efforts have led to the determination that targeted normoxemia is safe, maintains and may improve clinical outcomes, and reduces the need for high concentrated oxygen. The team works closely with commands across the services and DHA to update training and clinical practice guidelines and provide data Advanced Development will use to inform requirements for next generation oxygen generator acquisitions.