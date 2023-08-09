Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell recaps prior events and teases upcoming training for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 13, 2023. The Soldiers competing in the Best Squad Competition are composed of teams from across the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney and Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893679
|VIRIN:
|230813-A-GW675-1602
|Filename:
|DOD_109825599
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
