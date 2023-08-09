Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Darby Godbee - 165th Command Post

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darby Godbee shares her experience working as a command post controller at the 165th Airlift Wing located at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, August 13, 2023. Command post controllers are responsible for maintaining a pulse on all base activities as well as alerting, directing and reporting events through the appropriate channels. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (Royalty Free Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music, License code: UQLUJ4SMM5MXL55N)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 10:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 893658
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-MT804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109825069
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    165th Airlift Wing

