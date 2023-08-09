U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darby Godbee shares her experience working as a command post controller at the 165th Airlift Wing located at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, August 13, 2023. Command post controllers are responsible for maintaining a pulse on all base activities as well as alerting, directing and reporting events through the appropriate channels. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (Royalty Free Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music, License code: UQLUJ4SMM5MXL55N)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 10:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893658
|VIRIN:
|230813-Z-MT804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109825069
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Darby Godbee - 165th Command Post, by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
