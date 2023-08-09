2-222 Artillery B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 222nd Field Artillery, Utah National Guard provide supporting fires from their M109 Paladin howitzers during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)