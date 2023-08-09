Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-222 Artillery B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 222nd Field Artillery, Utah National Guard provide supporting fires from their M109 Paladin howitzers during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893652
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_109824813
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-222 Artillery B-roll, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike
    2-222
    Northern Strike 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT