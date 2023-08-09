Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Combat Fitness Test Pits Marines & Soldiers at Competition

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.08.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Marine Forces Central Command (forward) hosted a Marine Combat Fitness Test competition with 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Soldiers, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 13:44
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    USARCENT
    Marine Forces Central Command
    ASG-KU
    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

