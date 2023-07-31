Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Stringer - 51st Maintenance Group Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group fix aircraft components during training event Beverly Herd 23-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 2, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893260
    VIRIN: 230802-F-YU621-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818862
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KR

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Maintenance Group

