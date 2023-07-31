Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll stringer: 51 SFS humvee exercise in night vision

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron participate in an simulated ground attack during Beverly Herd 23-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893259
    VIRIN: 230802-F-VG726-9526
    Filename: DOD_109818853
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: 41, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Training exercise

    humvee
    night vision
    OPFOR
    ground attack

