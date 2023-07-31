U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron participate in an simulated ground attack during Beverly Herd 23-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893259
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-VG726-9526
|Filename:
|DOD_109818853
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll stringer: 51 SFS humvee exercise in night vision, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training exercise
