COMPACAF visits Andersen after Typhoon Mawar

Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, visits Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3-4, 2023. Wilsbach’s primary goal of the visit was to assess the damage from Typhoon Mawar firsthand and speak with those who aided in the recovery, and to thank Airmen and their families for their resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)