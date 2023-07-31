Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACAF visits Andersen after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    08.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, visits Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 3-4, 2023. Wilsbach’s primary goal of the visit was to assess the damage from Typhoon Mawar firsthand and speak with those who aided in the recovery, and to thank Airmen and their families for their resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 23:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893251
    VIRIN: 230804-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818782
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACAF visits Andersen after Typhoon Mawar, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Andersen AFB
    COMPACAF

