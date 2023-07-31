JTF-RH roving security and fire watch team members conduct SCBA training on Ford Island

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team members conduct Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) training on Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 8, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)
|08.08.2023
|08.09.2023 22:57
|B-Roll
|893248
|230808-M-BI564-5338
|DOD_109818725
|00:01:47
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
