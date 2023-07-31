How I Korea: The Millayes-Soto Family Embraces Pyeongtaek, South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA 08.12.2019 Courtesy Video 8th Army

See how Army Sgt. Erdin Millayes and his family live and work at Camp Humphreys. From their home in Asan, to grocery shopping, and even an on-post Spanish-language church, the Millayes-Soto family fully embraces Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)