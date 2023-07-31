Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How I Korea: The Millayes-Soto Family Embraces Pyeongtaek, South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2019

    See how Army Sgt. Erdin Millayes and his family live and work at Camp Humphreys. From their home in Asan, to grocery shopping, and even an on-post Spanish-language church, the Millayes-Soto family fully embraces Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2019
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 21:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893223
    VIRIN: 190812-A-ZZ999-8001
    Filename: DOD_109818635
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

