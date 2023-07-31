See how Army Sgt. Erdin Millayes and his family live and work at Camp Humphreys. From their home in Asan, to grocery shopping, and even an on-post Spanish-language church, the Millayes-Soto family fully embraces Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by Amanda Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 21:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893223
|VIRIN:
|190812-A-ZZ999-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_109818635
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How I Korea: The Millayes-Soto Family Embraces Pyeongtaek, South Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
