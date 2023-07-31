Green Berets assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct Military Free Fall exercises on 12 June, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Ky. MFF insertion allows Green Berets to insert into clandestine areas to support operations that protect national interests anywhere around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 19:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893220
|VIRIN:
|230612-A-FG870-4774
|Filename:
|DOD_109818546
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Special Forces Group Conducts Military Free Fall Excercise, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT