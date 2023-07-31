Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Special Forces Group Conducts Military Free Fall Excercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct Military Free Fall exercises on 12 June, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Ky. MFF insertion allows Green Berets to insert into clandestine areas to support operations that protect national interests anywhere around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893220
    VIRIN: 230612-A-FG870-4774
    Filename: DOD_109818546
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group Conducts Military Free Fall Excercise, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFF free fall special forces fort campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT