Large Scale Exercise 2023 integrates Navy and Marine Corps component commands, U.S. numbered Fleets around the globe. The exercise merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train the way they fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.
Global Exercise Tests 25,000 Sailors and Marines in a Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training Environment
