Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Large Scale Exercise 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    Large Scale Exercise 2023 integrates Navy and Marine Corps component commands, U.S. numbered Fleets around the globe. The exercise merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train the way they fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893205
    VIRIN: 230908-N-CI480-1001
    Filename: DOD_109818163
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Large Scale Exercise 2023, by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Global Exercise Tests 25,000 Sailors and Marines in a Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training Environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LSE2023
    #largescaleexercise2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT