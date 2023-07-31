Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Maneuvers/Dense Urban Terrain Training Exercise

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Interview with Sgt. Jeremy Carkhuff

    1438th Bridge Company
    Missouri Army National Guard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 893192
    VIRIN: 230809-Z-OJ588-1003
    Filename: DOD_109817964
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Maneuvers/Dense Urban Terrain Training Exercise, by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    missouri national guard
    Tennessee army national guard
    tnman

