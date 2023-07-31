Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August 2023 Maryland Region YN/PS/LN/NC Advancement Symposium, Day 1 Part 2

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Day 1 of the Navy’s Administrative Ratings regional training event for the upcoming Navy-Wide Advancement Exam in September of 2023. Part 2.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:44
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:58:37
    Navy
    training

