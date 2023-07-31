476th Chemical Battalion Executes Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 476th Chemical (CBRN) Battalion, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.,, participated in Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center, Wash., on June 5-28, 2023 to certify their units’ Mounted Machine Gun (MMG) crews and have them qualify on their assigned crew weapon systems. The MMG crews executed training on multiple range qualification tables to increase their combat readiness for all participating companies. (Video by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)