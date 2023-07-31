The 476th Chemical (CBRN) Battalion, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.,, participated in Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center, Wash., on June 5-28, 2023 to certify their units’ Mounted Machine Gun (MMG) crews and have them qualify on their assigned crew weapon systems. The MMG crews executed training on multiple range qualification tables to increase their combat readiness for all participating companies. (Video by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893185
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-BL167-8634
|Filename:
|DOD_109817806
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 476th Chemical Battalion Executes Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
