    476th Chemical Battalion Executes Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    The 476th Chemical (CBRN) Battalion, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.,, participated in Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center, Wash., on June 5-28, 2023 to certify their units’ Mounted Machine Gun (MMG) crews and have them qualify on their assigned crew weapon systems. The MMG crews executed training on multiple range qualification tables to increase their combat readiness for all participating companies. (Video by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893185
    VIRIN: 230618-A-BL167-8634
    Filename: DOD_109817806
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    This work, 476th Chemical Battalion Executes Operation Fury 23 at Yakima Training Center, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #operationfury23 #cbrn #onawaysoldiers #armyreserve #crewservedweapons

