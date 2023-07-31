Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VERTEX Robotics Day 1

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Austin Thomas 

    Army Futures Command

    VERTEX | Robotics is an exclusive two-day workshop to explore the opportunities and challenges surrounding robotic systems. This U.S. Army market intelligence event creates a public-private exchange on new or novel robotics solutions. This year focuses on the technology, devices, and methods that can enhance uncrewed systems. Together, commercial innovators and government experts will examine promising concepts, tackle real-world use cases, and uncover current opportunities and trends — all in one place.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 893182
    VIRIN: 230719-A-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109817758
    Length: 02:37:00
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VERTEX Robotics Day 1, by Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robotics
    Austin
    Texas
    U.S. Army
    AFC
    Capital Factory
    Army Futures Command
    VERTEX

