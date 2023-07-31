VERTEX | Robotics is an exclusive two-day workshop to explore the opportunities and challenges surrounding robotic systems. This U.S. Army market intelligence event creates a public-private exchange on new or novel robotics solutions. This year focuses on the technology, devices, and methods that can enhance uncrewed systems. Together, commercial innovators and government experts will examine promising concepts, tackle real-world use cases, and uncover current opportunities and trends — all in one place.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 15:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|893182
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109817758
|Length:
|02:37:00
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VERTEX Robotics Day 1, by Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT