    Introducing, Col. Damon Dalby, 17th Mission Support Group commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Meet the new commander of the 17th Mission Support Group, Col. Damon Dalby!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893173
    VIRIN: 230809-F-SN616-3572
    Filename: DOD_109817406
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing, Col. Damon Dalby, 17th Mission Support Group commander, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow AFB

