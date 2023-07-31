Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremony in honor of Medal of Honor recipient retired Col. Paris Davis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    This ceremony includes the unveiling of retired Col. Paris Davis' name on the Medal of Honor wall at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893159
    Filename: DOD_109817163
    Length: 00:31:07
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony in honor of Medal of Honor recipient retired Col. Paris Davis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    Medal of Honor
    MOH
    COL Davis
    NMUSA
    National Museum of the U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT