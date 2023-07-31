This ceremony includes the unveiling of retired Col. Paris Davis' name on the Medal of Honor wall at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 12:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893159
|Filename:
|DOD_109817163
|Length:
|00:31:07
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Ceremony in honor of Medal of Honor recipient retired Col. Paris Davis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT