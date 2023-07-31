Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    508 Compliance Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Darline Glaus 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar is a continuation of 508 Compliance Part 1, that explains the key components of 508 compliance for websites and how DoD site managers can adopt best practices in compliance measures in AFPIMS.

    Location: US

    AFPIMS
    508 Compliance

