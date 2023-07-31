Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic (ASCENT)

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Bradley Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    ASCENT (Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic) propellant is an advanced monopropellant formulation developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Rocket Propulsion Division. ASCENT delivers a 50% increase in density specific impulse over the present state-of-the-art hydrazine monopropellant. In addition to its performance advantages, ASCENT decreases handling hazards compared to hydrazine.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893134
    VIRIN: 230809-O-HW161-6945
    Filename: DOD_109816739
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    Rocket
    Space
    AFRL
    RV
    Innovation
    Propellant

