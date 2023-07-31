ASCENT (Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic) propellant is an advanced monopropellant formulation developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Rocket Propulsion Division. ASCENT delivers a 50% increase in density specific impulse over the present state-of-the-art hydrazine monopropellant. In addition to its performance advantages, ASCENT decreases handling hazards compared to hydrazine.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893134
|VIRIN:
|230809-O-HW161-6945
|Filename:
|DOD_109816739
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic (ASCENT), by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Research Laboratory
LEAVE A COMMENT